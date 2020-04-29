City of Santa Fe considers furloughs amid $46 million budget shortfall

Nathan O’Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe City Council will vote Wednesday night on whether to furlough city employees.
The city is facing a $46 million budget shortfall, according to the mayor.
"We fell off a cliff," said Mayor Allen Webber. "We went from 90% occupancy in our hotels, restaurants getting ready for a record summer to absolute free fall-- as far as our economy is concerned."
The mayor wants furloughs to start as soon as next week. He said first responders would be exempt from the furloughs.
"We are voting tonight as a governing body on a four-hour furlough for more than 1,000 of our employees, and a 16-hour for 181 of our employees-- and even if we implement those furloughs, we will still have a $16 million gap in our budget deficit."
The union, representing city workers, claim the furloughs unfairly impact lower paid employees.
"Looking at the disparities in pay and the way they set up the furlough hours, I feel that it should be shared equally instead of going after the little guy as they normally would in such a situation," said AFSCME union representative Chris Armijo.
The union offered up alternative furlough plans.
"Going after our lower paid disenfranchised employees is not the way to go about it," Armijo said. "They need to rethink that."
