City of Santa Fe holds virtual forum for police chief finalists

"I've had a long 26-year career,” he said. “I began in 1995 with the Los Angeles Police Department."

Both candidates answered questions submitted by the public, ranging from how they'd make sure cases are prepared to the district attorney to how they'd crack down on dangerous drivers.

Both talked about addressing staffing shortages and improving morale.

"I think we have a lot of room for growth. There's certainly a lot of room for improvement. I think I'm the right one to bring us there, to make us the department that the community deserves and needs from us," said Joye.

"Having a healthy workplace means that you're going to be able to retain people you're going to be able to recruit people and Santa Fe is going to be the model law enforcement agency in the state of New Mexico," said Rodriguez.

The city manager will decide who to hire for the job.