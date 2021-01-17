City of Santa Fe seeks reimbursement for Capitol security measures

After a quiet weekend of no protests, many are wondering about how much of the security cost will fall on taxpayers. Mayor Webber said they’re still not sure how much those security measures will cost, but are trying to work with the federal government to get reimbursed.

“The other thing that we're looking at, quite frankly, is keeping track of our expenses so that if we do find a way through congressional action to get compensated for the overtime and the long hours that our law enforcement and public safety people are putting in,” he said.

In the meantime, Webber said they’re focused on keeping the Roundhouse—and the people inside it—safe.

“I've got a direct line to our police team. They are taking nothing for granted and continue to be alert. There's more days ahead,” he said.