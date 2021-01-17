City of Santa Fe seeks reimbursement for Capitol security measures

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After the FBI issued a memo about potential nationwide protests at state capitols, Santa Fe wasted no time making preparations. However, no large gatherings took place at the Roundhouse over the weekend.
“All of us take it very seriously, having seen the events in Washington D.C.,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.
Mayor Webber said the city has been working with both state and federal partners for weeks to make sure what happened in Washington did not happen in Santa Fe.
“I've been able to get a variety of briefings. Working with the mayor of Albany, New York, we convened a meeting of mayors of state capitols last week, and we were fortunate to get briefings from police and legal scholars, officials, who could give us advice on what they're hearing,” he said.
After a quiet weekend of no protests, many are wondering about how much of the security cost will fall on taxpayers. Mayor Webber said they’re still not sure how much those security measures will cost, but are trying to work with the federal government to get reimbursed.
“The other thing that we're looking at, quite frankly, is keeping track of our expenses so that if we do find a way through congressional action to get compensated for the overtime and the long hours that our law enforcement and public safety people are putting in,” he said.
In the meantime, Webber said they’re focused on keeping the Roundhouse—and the people inside it—safe.
“I've got a direct line to our police team. They are taking nothing for granted and continue to be alert. There's more days ahead,” he said.
