City of Socorro, Navajo Nation at odds over COVID-19 isolation center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A motel in Socorro is at the center of a standoff between the mayor of the city and the Navajo Nation.
Mayor Ravi Bhasker said a third-party contractor was awarded a $50,000 contract to operate the isolation center at the Days Inn. However, Bhasker said the city was never notified the motel would serve as an isolation center.
He ordered the city to block off access to the facility.
In a post on Facebook, Bhasker said, "It puts our small community at risk for further COVID cases..."
"The bottom line is I don't really want that here," Bhasker added when contacted by KOB 4.
Bhasker said his opposition to the facility has nothing to do with it being for the Navajo Nation.
"They showed up here with a facility, without any directives and without any contact with the City of Socorro and to me that's a problem," he said. ""And if they think this is being any kind of prejudice, then they're mistaken
A spokesperson for the Navajo Nation released the following statement:
We're aware and we are working with the appropriate officials to address the matter. We have to remember that we are in this together.
