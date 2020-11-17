City of Socorro, Navajo Nation at odds over COVID-19 isolation center | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Socorro, Navajo Nation at odds over COVID-19 isolation center

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: November 17, 2020 06:05 PM
Created: November 17, 2020 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A motel in Socorro is at the center of a standoff between the mayor of the city and the Navajo Nation.

Mayor Ravi Bhasker said a third-party contractor was awarded a $50,000 contract to operate the isolation center at the Days Inn. However,  Bhasker said the city was never notified the motel would serve as an isolation center.

Advertisement

He ordered the city to block off access to the facility.

In a post on Facebook, Bhasker said, "It puts our small community at risk for further COVID cases..."

"The bottom line is I don't really want that here," Bhasker added when contacted by KOB 4.

Bhasker said his opposition to the facility has nothing to do with it being for the Navajo Nation.

"They showed up here with a facility, without any directives and without any contact with the City of Socorro and to me that's a problem," he said. ""And if they think this is being any kind of prejudice, then they're mistaken

A spokesperson for the Navajo Nation released the following statement:

We're aware and we are working with the appropriate officials to address the matter. We have to remember that we are in this together.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque provides most common questions about public health order
City of Albuquerque provides most common questions about public health order
Details emerge from federal raid on Navajo-area farms
Details emerge from federal raid on Navajo-area farms
New Mexico seeks 'missing students' school enrollment drops
New Mexico seeks 'missing students' school enrollment drops
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar