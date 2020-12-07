City partners with community groups to curb COVID hot spot in southern Santa Fe

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: December 07, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: December 07, 2020 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, one zip code on the south side of Santa Fe is making up more than 54 percent of all cases in Santa Fe County.
City officials point to a few reasons why the 87507 is seeing such a dramatic increase in cases.
“The language barrier, so you may not be aware of what the resources are because not everything comes in Spanish. Intergenerational families that live together,” said Liz Camacho, with the Santa Fe Economic Development Department.
The city of Santa Fe is teaming up with community organizations to distribute 10,000 COVID kits by the end of the year. The kits include masks and other vital information about the virus, and can easily be placed on people’s door handles to minimize in-person interactions.
The city also enlisted the help of a local teacher.
“I started a business as a result of the pandemic called 87507 link the zipcode, because there are five huge schools down in 87507,” said Meredith Tilp, a teacher.
Tilp is spearheading an effort to involve local students to educate the community they live in about COVID-safe practices. They’ve even created a PSA discouraging mask sharing among friends.
“To inform the kids to spread a good message, not some of these awful fake news messages, and they do it in a way that's really surprising to us,” Tilp said.
It’s all part of a hyper-local approach to fight off the virus.
“We hope to stop the spread of COVID and I think we also hope to get resources to those most in need,” Camacho said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company