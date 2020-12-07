City partners with community groups to curb COVID hot spot in southern Santa Fe

The city also enlisted the help of a local teacher.

“I started a business as a result of the pandemic called 87507 link the zipcode, because there are five huge schools down in 87507,” said Meredith Tilp, a teacher.

Tilp is spearheading an effort to involve local students to educate the community they live in about COVID-safe practices. They’ve even created a PSA discouraging mask sharing among friends.

“To inform the kids to spread a good message, not some of these awful fake news messages, and they do it in a way that's really surprising to us,” Tilp said.

It’s all part of a hyper-local approach to fight off the virus.

“We hope to stop the spread of COVID and I think we also hope to get resources to those most in need,” Camacho said.