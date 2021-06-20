Closing arguments set to begin in Leland Hust trial

Ariana's mother took the stand. Stephanie Romero testified that she came home from her night shift at work, crawled into bed next to Ariana and fell asleep - not realizing her daughter was dead until the next morning.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence on Ariana's body is a matches Hust. But the defense has cast doubt on that evidence.

A DNA analyst testified multiple male DNA samples were found, and they could rule out all other males in the house except for Hust - and one other unidentified male.

Hust has denied hurting or killing romeo.