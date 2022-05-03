Cloud seeding is becoming a more important resource amid drought

It works by making the most out of a storm.

“It’s done by inserting silver iodine into the atmosphere into those storm events into the clouds, and that silver iodine helps increase the formation of ice crystals,” said Wolff.

And that helps make it rain, in fact Wolff added that it has the potential to squeeze 5 to 15% more water out of storms.

“More water into the streams more water into the reserve, just more water available for all of us to be using, as you know given the current drought, the long term drought we have been in we are always looking for ways to come up with more water supply,” Wolff said.

Furthermore, seeding clouds is becoming more of a resource in the drought stricken west.

“I think we will see more funds go to it, more people will look at it as a serious effort, looking at the price per-acre foot of water it’s a lot cheaper than building a new dam or doing other things that we typically think of when we think of increasing water supplies,” said Wolff.

The next cloud seeding will start again this winter, when storms are more frequent.