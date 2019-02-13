Clovis library shooter apologizes, asks for second chance during sentencing hearing
February 13, 2019 06:17 PM
CLOVIS, N.M.- The teenager who carried out the deadly shooting at the Clovis Public Library addressed the courtroom during his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
"To everyone that was at the library on August 28, I'm sorry,” Nathaniel Jouett said. “I wish more than anything that I could take those actions back but I can't."
In the nearly four-minute address, Jouett said he didn't recognize himself in the video he made just before he walked into the library with a loaded gun and started shooting.
"This was a terrible act your honor, senseless violence and no I do not have an answer as to why this happened,” Jouett said. “I am not a terrible person. I was a hurt 16-year-old kid who hurt people. This isn't an excuse. It's the truth."
Jouett, who is now 17-years-old, faces two life sentences, plus another 96 years in prison.
Prosecutors believe the maximum sentence would be justice for Wanda Walters and Kristina Carter, who were killed, plus the four other victims who were shot.
"I'm not asking for a life sentence. I'm asking for a second chance, your honor. To prove myself to my family, to myself, to the victims in my community. This was a terrible act, your honor," Jouett said.
The judge said he would deliver Jouett’s sentence Friday.
