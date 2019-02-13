Clovis library shooter apologizes, asks for second chance during sentencing hearing

"This was a terrible act your honor, senseless violence and no I do not have an answer as to why this happened,” Jouett said. “I am not a terrible person. I was a hurt 16-year-old kid who hurt people. This isn't an excuse. It's the truth."

Jouett, who is now 17-years-old, faces two life sentences, plus another 96 years in prison.

Prosecutors believe the maximum sentence would be justice for Wanda Walters and Kristina Carter, who were killed, plus the four other victims who were shot.

"I'm not asking for a life sentence. I'm asking for a second chance, your honor. To prove myself to my family, to myself, to the victims in my community. This was a terrible act, your honor," Jouett said.

The judge said he would deliver Jouett’s sentence Friday.