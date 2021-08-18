Clovis physician assistant accepts plea deal in Jan. 6 Capitol misdemeanor case

Jonathan Fjeld
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Clovis phyisican assistant accepted a guilty plea deal in connection with the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots.
Leonard Gruppo pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful picketing and parading Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Gruppo told the judge that he was "there to support the President" and admitted he was not at the Capitol to be a tourist, which contrasts Georgia GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde's comments in June.
According to the criminal complaint, Gruppo was seen on US Capitol surveillance video walking with fellow New Mexico man Kenneth Kelly at around 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
"I came to attend the rally, I got caught up in the events of the day and entered the building," Gruppo said in court. "I know I shouldn't have."
Gruppo faces up to six months in prison at sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29.
