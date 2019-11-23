Clovis police investigate late-night homicide

Joshua Panas
CLOVIS, N.M.- A man was shot and killed in Clovis late Friday night.
Police identified the victim as 28-year-old William Romero.
According to police, an investigation revealed Steven Hogues as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.
It's not clear what prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information about the homicide or Hogues' whereabouts is asked to contact the Clovis PoliceDepartment at 575-769-1921 or call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
