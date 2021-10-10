Clovis police launch homicide investigation

Jamesha Begay
Updated: October 10, 2021 06:22 PM
Created: October 10, 2021 06:10 PM
CLOVIS, N.M. - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday after responding to a call concerning a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said they received the call around 10:40 a.m. to 125 El Camino.
First responders said they found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso area.
Police report that the male was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds shortly after arrival.
This is an active investigation, and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.
