Clovis police officer accused of excessive force

“We aren't here to hurt you,” an officer is heard saying. “I assure you of that.”

After about two minutes, the video shows the officers grow impatient and enter Lucero's apartment with the guns drawn.

A police K-9 was then deployed and attacked Lucero.

“In this case, we don't have any threat to officers, to citizens, to anybody,” said Lucero’s attorney, Matt Coyte. “The man in talking to them. You should respond with conversation, not with force at all."

The dog left wound on Lucero’s leg, which were treated at a regional trauma center.

“They need to reassess use of force, among all officers, in particular Mr. Aguilar,” Coyte said.

Lucero’s attorney singles out officer Brent Aguilar because he's been accused of excessive force in the past.

Aguilar is listed in four federal lawsuits that allege excessive force, at times by wrongfully deploying his police dog on innocent people.

“It's not an isolated incident,” Coyte said. “It was done on purpose and that's a problem.

KOB 4 reached out to the Clovis City Manager for comment, but did not hear a back.

This story corrects a previous version which mistakenly said a New Mexico State Police officer was accused of excessive force. Brent Aguilar is an officer with the Clovis Police Department.