Clovis police seek suspect in Sunday night drive-by shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 17, 2022 02:35 PM
CLOVIS, N.M. – Clovis police are investigating a suspected Sunday night drive-by shooting.
Police received a call of a shooting victim in a home at 1217 Mora St. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old girl lying on the couch with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Clovis fire crews also responded to the scene and gave the victim medical aid once the scene was secure. She was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis before being flown to a Lubbock hospital for further care.
Witnesses and the victim told police she was in the driveway when a black-in-color SUV drove by and began shooting. Police say the SUV is possibly a GMC Yukon.
No suspects have been positively identified. The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company