Colleagues reflect on life of late state Senator Carlos Cisneros
Joy Wang
September 19, 2019 10:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- State Senator Carlos Cisneros was remembered in Santa Fe Thursday.
His seat on the senate floor and name plate serve has a reminder of the man who served for 35 years.
“He always had time to take care of the one-on-one issues in his community,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “He was a guy that showed up and provided home-delivered meals to seniors. Here's a guy who showed up and made a difference for children.”
Cisneros was the vice chairman of the Finance Committee. He was also the chairman of the Revenue Stabilization Committee.
“His negotiating skills were always gentlemanly but firm,” said state Sen. Mary Kay Papen. “I think he was such a valuable member and what a hole he has left for us to try and even figure out how to replace him. I think he's an irreplaceable person.”
His district will decide who will represent them next.
Gov. Lujan Grisham will have to sign off on the recommendation. That person will take the seat until the 2020 election.
