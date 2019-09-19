Colleagues reflect on life of late state Senator Carlos Cisneros

Cisneros was the vice chairman of the Finance Committee. He was also the chairman of the Revenue Stabilization Committee.

“His negotiating skills were always gentlemanly but firm,” said state Sen. Mary Kay Papen. “I think he was such a valuable member and what a hole he has left for us to try and even figure out how to replace him. I think he's an irreplaceable person.”

His district will decide who will represent them next.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will have to sign off on the recommendation. That person will take the seat until the 2020 election.