College students encouraged to stay connected to avoid loneliness

Cohen recommends that students try to stay connected to avoid feeling lonely.

"Really getting to know the students in your classes, even if you're not meeting face-to-face," she said.

Cohen said students should also reach out to leaders on campus to find out what's being done to keep up student pride. For example, UNM is hosting virtual homecoming celebrations.

"Being connected to others students and to other people at the college is going to help keep you motivated in school," Cohen said. "It's going to help keep you focused so if you start to feel disconnected. It's going to lead to a more lonely or fragmented experience."

