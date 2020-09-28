College students encouraged to stay connected to avoid loneliness

Colton Shone
Updated: September 28, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Campus life at UNM isn't what students are used to be.
Instead of being part of large social gatherings, they are social distancing and wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Marisa Cohen, who specializes in psychology and relationships, said the lack of in-person social connection can be a lonely time for college students.
"It could also lead them to feel disconnected from college life and the surrounding community," she said.
Cohen recommends that students try to stay connected to avoid feeling lonely.
"Really getting to know the students in your classes, even if you're not meeting face-to-face," she said.
Cohen said students should also reach out to leaders on campus to find out what's being done to keep up student pride. For example, UNM is hosting virtual homecoming celebrations.
"Being connected to others students and to other people at the college is going to help keep you motivated in school," Cohen said. "It's going to help keep you focused so if you start to feel disconnected. It's going to lead to a more lonely or fragmented experience."
