Mark Redwine sentenced in 2012 murder of 13-year-old son

October 08, 2021
DURANGO, Colo. – A man accused of killing his son in 2012 was sentenced Friday at the La Plata County Courthouse.
Mark Redwine was sentenced to 48 years' imprisonment for second degree murder and child abuse of his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in November 2012.
Judge Jeffrey Wilson read the details of the case to Redwine and reminded Redwine that the murder is something 'he will live with forever'. Family members also spoke during the sentencing hearing, expressing anger toward Redwine and grief for Dylan's loss.
Dylan was last seen Nov. 18, 2012, during a court-appointed visit to his dad's home in Vallecito, Colorado. In June 2013, remains were found a few miles away from his dad's home, including blood that matched Dylan's DNA. Dylan's skull, found in 2015, had evidence of blunt force trauma.
Dylan's dad, Mark Redwine, was arrested July 2017 in Washington and extradited to Colorado the following month. Redwine pleaded not guilty in June 2018. Redwine's trial began this June after an over-yearlong delay due to COVID-19 and Redwine's attorneys unsuccessfully challenging evidence from the cadaver dogs. Redwine was found guilty in August.
The defense plans to appeal the decision.
