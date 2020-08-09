Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer | KOB 4
Advertisement

Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer

Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer

The Associated Press
Created: August 09, 2020 10:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to kill a New Mexico state official and an attorney with a law firm in connection with a fraud case.

Federal prosecutors said Andrew Graham, 40, of Snowmass, Colorado, had pleaded guilty to sending interstate communications threatening to killing someone and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Graham falsely believed an official with the state Department of Regulation and Licensing and a lawyer with a private law firm were complicit in his losing trust fund money in a fraud case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico said in a statement.

Graham originally sought help from the department and the law firm in recovering the trust fund money but the recovery efforts had limited success, the office said.

The office said Graham’s case was an outgrowth of a fraud case in which Paul Donisthorpe pleaded guilty in 2018 to wire fraud and money laundering charges involving $4.8 million embezzled from his trust company. He was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque post office to be renamed after letter carrier murdered on the job
Albuquerque post office to be renamed after letter carrier murdered on the job
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases
DA won’t prosecute New Mexico park ranger in fatal shooting
DA won’t prosecute New Mexico park ranger in fatal shooting
Albuquerque police investigating shooting death
Albuquerque police investigating shooting death
Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer
Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer
Advertisement


Breakdown of President Trump's 4 Executive Orders
Breakdown of President Trump's 4 Executive Orders
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
DA won’t prosecute New Mexico park ranger in fatal shooting
DA won’t prosecute New Mexico park ranger in fatal shooting
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer
Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer