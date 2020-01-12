Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad

Grace Reader
Updated: January 12, 2020 10:11 PM
Created: January 12, 2020 07:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap his Uber driver was arrested in Carlsbad Saturday night.

Police said the driver picked up Adam Salaz, 23, near Grand Junction, Colorado when he flashed a gun at her and demanded she drive him to the desert.

Advertisement

The driver reportedly jumped out of the moving vehicle and managed to escape with minor injuries.

Salaz took off with the driver’s car before running into Eddy County deputies in Carlsbad. He was taken into custody and is now facing kidnapping charges.

This is not the first report of someone facing criminal charges because a ride-sharing service ended poorly.

In a recent report, Uber released statistics of incidents that happened in their drivers’ cars over the last few years.

There were nearly 500 reports of rape between 2017 and 2018 and almost 600 cases of attempted rape.

Uber received almost 6,000 reports of sexual abuse in that same time period and riders were the accused party almost half of the time.

In 2018, Uber added a panic button feature to their app that immediately connects riders or drivers to 911 dispatch.

People can also use a feature that allows them to share their ride in real time with family and friends.

Uber officials ask people to report any unsafe rides. They have a 24/7 team available to look into any incidents.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI
Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI
Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday
Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Santa Fe attorney fills vacant judgeship in First District
Santa Fe attorney fills vacant judgeship in First District
Advertisement


Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad
Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad
Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI
Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI
Santa Fe attorney fills vacant judgeship in First District
Santa Fe attorney fills vacant judgeship in First District
Mayor Keller reflects on year's progress during State of the City address
Mayor Keller reflects on year's progress during State of the City address