Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad

This is not the first report of someone facing criminal charges because a ride-sharing service ended poorly.

In a recent report, Uber released statistics of incidents that happened in their drivers’ cars over the last few years.

There were nearly 500 reports of rape between 2017 and 2018 and almost 600 cases of attempted rape.

Uber received almost 6,000 reports of sexual abuse in that same time period and riders were the accused party almost half of the time.

In 2018, Uber added a panic button feature to their app that immediately connects riders or drivers to 911 dispatch.

People can also use a feature that allows them to share their ride in real time with family and friends.

Uber officials ask people to report any unsafe rides. They have a 24/7 team available to look into any incidents.