Colorado reaches proposed settlement related to 2015 Gold King Mine spill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Colorado reaches proposed settlement related to 2015 Gold King Mine spill

Colorado reaches proposed settlement related to 2015 Gold King Mine spill Photo: AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

The Associated Press
Created: December 14, 2021 06:49 AM

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office says a consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. is being filed in federal court in Denver. The court will decide whether to approve it after a 30-day public comment period.

Sunnyside admits no fault in the agreement. The agreement follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation earlier this year.

The 2015 spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater from the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
2 more people charged in child's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
2 more people charged in child's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Off-highway vehicles illegal on Albuquerque streets
Off-highway vehicles illegal on Albuquerque streets
APD: Child killed in hit-and-run near BioPark identified
APD: Child killed in hit-and-run near BioPark identified
New Mexico reports first Omicron case
New Mexico reports first Omicron case