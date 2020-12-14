Colorado receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer

Grace Reader
Updated: December 14, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Colorado received nearly 47,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer on Monday.
The vaccines are scheduled to be shipped to various parts of the state over the course of the week.
Mercy Regional Medical Center, which serves people in the Four Corners, is expected to receive 360 Pfizer vaccines, and 800 Moderna vaccines, once it receives emergency-use authorization.
San Juan Basin Public Health and San Juan County Public Health are both scheduled to get 100 doses of the first Moderna shipment. They did not receive any doses from Pfizer's first shipment.
Colorado plans to vaccinate it residents in phases:
