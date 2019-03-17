Colorado wastewater plant back up after outage | KOB 4
Colorado wastewater plant back up after outage

Associated Press
March 17, 2019 09:53 AM

DENVER (AP) - A plant that treats wastewater draining from the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado has resumed operating after being shut down by a winter storm that struck the area this past week.
    
The New Mexico Environment Department announced Saturday afternoon that it received word from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the facility was back up and running.
    
The EPA says fluctuating electricity stopped the plant Thursday night.
    
The plant was installed after the EPA inadvertently triggered a wastewater spill from the Gold King in 2015, contaminating rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

