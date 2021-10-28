Comcast ups internet speed for Gallup area

So, Comcast recently announced that they upgraded the internet speeds in Gallup for homes and businesses.

"All 9,000 homes and businesses vast in the Gallup area can get Internet speeds up to 1.2 Gb per second we definitely realized that during the pandemic broadband access is incredibly important,” said Dunkeson.

Higher internet speeds also means capacity for more devices. Gallup borders the Navajo Nation and on the reservation there's been a long time digital divide and COVID-19 called attention to lack of high-speed internet service.

"We want to have the same opportunities no matter where you live. Whether you live in New York City or Gallup, you want to be able to work online and connect to healthcare, connect with family and friends and internet access is the way we do that now, so we're really excited to connect people to what matters most in their lives,” Dunkeson said.







