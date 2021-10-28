Comcast ups internet speed for Gallup area

Diana Castillo
Updated: October 28, 2021 06:48 PM
Created: October 28, 2021 06:29 PM
GALLUP, N.M. - The need for high-speed internet is critically important now and the pandemic just further proved it.
Several areas across New Mexico are not connected. So, Comcast recently ramped up internet speeds in the Gallup area.
A strong internet connection is essential, a point proven last year when most school-work and socializing took place behind a screen. But rural areas like Gallup are not always up to speed when it comes to internet connection.
"Previously, customers in Gallup had access to up to 50 megabits per second. But as more and more people have been going online and are using the Internet for more options, they need access to better speeds,” said Chris Dunkeson, area president for Comcast.
So, Comcast recently announced that they upgraded the internet speeds in Gallup for homes and businesses.
"All 9,000 homes and businesses vast in the Gallup area can get Internet speeds up to 1.2 Gb per second we definitely realized that during the pandemic broadband access is incredibly important,” said Dunkeson.
Higher internet speeds also means capacity for more devices. Gallup borders the Navajo Nation and on the reservation there's been a long time digital divide and COVID-19 called attention to lack of high-speed internet service.
"We want to have the same opportunities no matter where you live. Whether you live in New York City or Gallup, you want to be able to work online and connect to healthcare, connect with family and friends and internet access is the way we do that now, so we're really excited to connect people to what matters most in their lives,” Dunkeson said.
