Commercial air service in Four Corners delayed to next year

The Associated Press
Updated: July 21, 2020 06:25 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 06:24 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shifted plans to bring air service to the Four Corners region.

Farmington had been negotiating to bring regional service to and from Denver.

But the city announced Monday that the effort will be delayed until at least next spring because of travel concerns.

The Four Corners Regional Airport hasn't had commercial service since November 2017.

Crews began upgrading the runway last year to meet federal guidelines for commercial service.

The work was completed in May.

The city says it's eager to resume the service when the time is right.


