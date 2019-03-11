Commission documenting mistreatment of Native American students

Denetdale and others suspect the mistreatment of a Navajo student is not an isolated incident.

“We want to know if anyone's treated differently because they are Navajo or Native American," said Tiffany Charley, who is also on the commission.

During their first meeting with parents in Cuba, parents spoke about issues that left them feeling concerned.

“There's no communication between the schools and we have kids falling through the cracks," a parent told the commission.

Parents also complained about the bus system.

They said children spend hours on the roads because of a lack of infrastructure on Reservations.

“Multiple days I would sometimes miss the bus,” a student told the commission.

The Commission said it will compile all testimonies and work with school districts to address the issues.

The Cuba Independent School District issued the following statement in response to the concerns:

The Cuba Independent School District is a leader in advocacy for the equitable education of Native American and Hispanic Students. This advocacy is evidenced by the fact that the Cuba Independent School District is one of six plaintiff districts in the Yazzie/Martinez case that recently litigated to get additional resources for culturally appropriate instruction, social emotional supports, native language instruction, and general expansion of resources for at-risk students. The District is determined to improve educational outcomes for Native American students. Over the past two years, the District has launched aggressive efforts to reduce dropout rate, improve academic performance, strengthen social emotional supports for students, confront race relations, and train all staff on culturally responsive instructional practices. Another aspect of the improvement process is to engage community members to understand their experiences and perspectives and then adjust our practices for improvement. In the spirit of community engagement, the Cuba Independent School District partnered with the Navajo Human Rights Commission by hosting a public hearing on March 11, 2019. At this hearing, community members brought forward concerns. Although most of these concerns do not seem to reflect current practices and are historical issues, the District will review all concerns and make any necessary adjustments to assure that we are providing students with the most effective and equitable educational experience possible.

The commission will hold more public meetings. Dates and locations are listed below:

March 12, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

Marriott Uptown Albuquerque, Salon F

2101 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM

March 13, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

Gallup Community Service Center

140 Bataan Veterans Ct, Gallup, NM

March 19, 2019 3:30 PM-7:30PM

Navajo County Public Works, Chevelon Canyon Room

100 West Public Works Drive, Holbrook, AZ

March 20, 2019 3:30-&:30PM

Flagstaff High School

400 W Elm Ave, Flagstaff, AZ

March 21, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

Community Town House

601 South Navajo Drive, Page, AZ

March 26, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

USUE Blanding Arts and Events Center

715 West 200 South, Blanding, UT

March 27, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

Montezuma County Senior Serivces

117 North Chestnut Street, Cortez, CO

March 28, 2019 3:30PM-7:30PM

Farmington Civic Center

200 West Arrington St., Farmington, NM