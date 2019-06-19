Commissioners name nominees for New Mexico Senate seat | KOB 4
Commissioners name nominees for New Mexico Senate seat

Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94. 

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - Two former New Mexico county commissioners have been nominated to fill the seat of state Sen. John Pinto, who died last month at the age of 94.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that the San Juan County Commission nominated its former commissioner Wallace Charley.

McKinley County commissioners nominated their former commissioner Carol Bowman-Muskett.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will choose one of the nominees or appoint someone else from the northwestern New Mexico district.

Pinto's term was set to expire next year, so the person appointed would have to run in 2020 election.

Pinto, a Democrat and a Navajo Code Talker in World War II, was the longest-serving state senator in New Mexico history.

The Associated Press


