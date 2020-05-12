Committee calls for judges to have more say in requests for pretrial detention hearings | KOB 4
Committee calls for judges to have more say in requests for pretrial detention hearings

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 12, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: May 12, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A committee, appointed by the state Supreme Court, discussed and voted Tuesday on changes to the rules and procedure that determine how judges decide to hold someone in custody or give them pretrial conditions of release.

"If you put in a motion that we think they should be detained because this person allegedly shot up a school and killed eight children, and a district court judge says that's not enough facts. Sure, I can have an expedited appeal, but he's back on the street," said Jason Greenlee, deputy attorney, Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney.

Lawyers and judges going through different scenarios dominated most of the meeting.

In the end, the committee recommended that judges be allowed to refer a defendant for a pretrial detention hearing. Previously, it was up to the prosecution to request a pretrial detention hearing. 

"What it actually does, from my perspective, is it affords the prosecutor the opportunity to have some time to assess the potential merits of a pretrial detention motion," said Edward Chavez, chair of the committee. 

The New Mexico Supreme Court still has to decide whether to enact the committee's recommendations. 


