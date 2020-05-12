Committee calls for judges to have more say in requests for pretrial detention hearings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A committee, appointed by the state Supreme Court, discussed and voted Tuesday on changes to the rules and procedure that determine how judges decide to hold someone in custody or give them pretrial conditions of release.

"If you put in a motion that we think they should be detained because this person allegedly shot up a school and killed eight children, and a district court judge says that's not enough facts. Sure, I can have an expedited appeal, but he's back on the street," said Jason Greenlee, deputy attorney, Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney.