Committee meets to discuss possible changes to pretrial detention system

“We're here to help on the preventative detention part of that - to help determine which defendants should be detained pretrial and what kind of defendants should be safely released back into the community,” Kennedy said.

In 2016, voters passed a constitutional bail reform amendment, allowing judges to hold the most dangerous defendants in jail before trial -- while releasing non-dangerous defendants that can't afford bail.

Kennedy believes the system is working.

“This is going to be a local decision and our role here is strictly to help inform that decision with what's going on in the other 49 states and the federal system," he said.

The decision about potential changes to the current system will likely come from the state Supreme Court, based on the committee's recommendations.

“The committee could recommend legislation on certain things,” Pepin said. “They could even recommend the constitutional amendment get re-submitted to the people in some different form."

The committee will meet one more time before submitting its initial report to the state Supreme Court by the end of March.