Committee passes bill to appropriate portion of $1.1B COVID relief fund

Lawmakers can decide how to spend the rest of the $1.1 billion during the regular session in next month.

It's money the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled the Governor has no authority to spend- and it's up to lawmakers.

Part of the amendment Friday also adds $50 million to build a new hospital somewhere in New Mexico.

“Very importantly, the amendment adds new spending items to the bill one Madame chair and committee that will go to DFA for $50 million to construct and equip an acute care hospital in a county with less than 100,000 residents responding to important health care needs in our state,” Small said.

The spending bill now heads to the House floor for a debate.