Committee unanimously passes ban on 'gay panic' defense claim

"It is appalling that we would continue to allow the alleged perpetrator of violence to defend themselves by claiming they panicked because of the sexual orientation or gender identity of their victim – that we would say the sheer surprise revelation of our sexuality or gender would determine our worthiness to live,” said State Rep. Brittany Barreras (D-District 12), a co-sponsor of the bill.

If passed, defendants would not be able to justify defense in a violent case by claiming they were propositioned by someone who is gay, bisexual, or transgender.