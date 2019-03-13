Communities come together after tornado hits SE New Mexico towns | KOB 4
Communities come together after tornado hits SE New Mexico towns

Faith Egbuonu
March 13, 2019 05:09 PM

DEXTER, N.M.-  The southeastern New Mexico communities of Dexter and Hagerman are coming together after a tornado hit their towns.

Ten homes were destroyed in Dexter.

Debris is spread across the town.

But members of the community have joined together to help those in need.

The American Red Cross opened up a shelter at the Lindell Andrews Community Center in Hagerman.

"We're working on a partnership with Church on the Move out of Roswell. And we've set up cots, we're set up to handle up to 25 right now but we can expand to 100," Robert Barber, who is a public information officer for the American Red Cross

Doors are open to the public, 24 hours a day. There is no charge to stay at the shelter.

People can call 1-800-842-7349 for Red Cross assistance if they were affected by the tornado.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: March 13, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: March 13, 2019 03:57 PM

