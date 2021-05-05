Community center summer programs return in Bernalillo County

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 05, 2021 02:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County announced Wednesday that community centers will offer summer programs this year.
The programs, which are open to children aged 5-14, begin June 7.
The registration fee is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child from the same household, The program is an additional $280 per child.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
Registration begins May 10, and must be done in person at the community center the child is applying to.
