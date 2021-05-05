Community center summer programs return in Bernalillo County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Community center summer programs return in Bernalillo County

Community center summer programs return in Bernalillo County

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 05, 2021 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County announced Wednesday that community centers will offer summer programs this year.

The programs, which are open to children aged 5-14, begin June 7.

The registration fee is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child from the same household, The program is an additional $280 per child.

Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

Registration begins May 10, and must be done in person at the community center the child is applying to.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Reopening Map: 30 out of 33 counties now in Turquoise
Reopening Map: 30 out of 33 counties now in Turquoise
Victim of deadly head-on crash in South Valley was a local nurse
Victim of deadly head-on crash in South Valley was a local nurse
Father of girl killed in crash planning to sue CYFD for allegedly failing to investigate mother
Father of girl killed in crash planning to sue CYFD for allegedly failing to investigate mother
New Mexico to end taxes on medical pot, increase grow limits
New Mexico to end taxes on medical pot, increase grow limits
APD calls off homicide investigation for man whose body was pulled from an arroyo
APD calls off homicide investigation for man whose body was pulled from an arroyo