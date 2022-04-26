Community collects donations for firefighters battling Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires

From water to toiletries and plenty of dog food.

“Yesterday, I got a message from someone at the Bueno Vista Fire Department that the firefighters needed snacks and Gatorade. And they were feeding the dogs that were left behind, so they were in desperate need of dog food and cat food,” said Duran.

Duran then took that message to Facebook, saying he would be in the Walmart parking lot every morning collecting donations. Later he will deliver the donations to Mora.

He started collecting Saturday and the amount of people willing to help has only grown. But Duran says he can't take all the credit.

"The joint effort between the two communities, Mora and Las Vegas coming together, it’s just amazing. It makes me proud to be a part of the community,” said Duran.