Community comes together to remember Rio Rancho teen

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 19, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 09:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Rio Rancho gathered Friday night to remember 15-year-old Alex Jackson.
He was shot and killed last week at the closed Rio Rancho country club.
"We haven't got a lot of answers and no closure will be enough for our family," said Alex's cousin, Jessie Mares. "I have good faith that the police are doing their jobs well."
Until they find answers, family, friends, coaches, classmates and people who live in the neighborhood will keep Alex in their thoughts.
"Alex was a great, great cousin, and I'm so thankful that I spent as much time with him as I could," said Alex's cousin, Rain.
"We won't rest until they are brought to justice," said Mares. "None of us will, and we are pretty resilient people.
