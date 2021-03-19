Community comes together to remember Rio Rancho teen | KOB 4

Community comes together to remember Rio Rancho teen

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 19, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 09:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Rio Rancho gathered Friday night to remember 15-year-old Alex Jackson.

He was shot and killed last week at the closed Rio Rancho country club.

"We haven't got a lot of answers and no closure will be enough for our family," said Alex's cousin, Jessie Mares. "I have good faith that the police are doing their jobs well."

Until they find answers, family, friends, coaches, classmates and people who live in the neighborhood will keep Alex in their thoughts.

"Alex was a great, great cousin, and I'm so thankful that I spent as much time with him as I could," said Alex's cousin, Rain.

"We won't rest until they are brought to justice," said Mares. "None of us will, and we are pretty resilient people.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Prosecutors say suspect in Sunport deaths admitted to killing a total of 15 people in NM
Prosecutors say suspect in Sunport deaths admitted to killing a total of 15 people in NM
New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution
New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution
APD: Man found dead in apartment complex parking lot
APD: Man found dead in apartment complex parking lot
Bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico advances to Senate floor
Bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico advances to Senate floor
Court overturns death ruling for Albuquerque attorney Mary Han
Court overturns death ruling for Albuquerque attorney Mary Han