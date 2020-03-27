Community helps girl celebrate birthday

Joy Wang
Updated: March 27, 2020 07:34 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the two years, Charlotte Bitner's birthday have been very different.
Last year, for her sixth birthday, she was sick.
This year, her birthday took place while the world is dealing with a global pandemic.
However, Charlotte's mom, Sarah Bitner, wanted to make sure her daughter was still able to celebrate.
On Wednesday, Charlotte's friends, teachers and community surprised her with a parade. People decorated their cars, dropped off gifts and even brought their dogs.
Even though the parade was for Charlotte, people left with gifts of their own.
"I heard from quite a few people, 'that was the best thing I did all week. Thank you for getting me out of the house and making me drive down your road," explained Bitner.
Watch the video above for a look at the parade
