Community helps Moriarty family after home catches fire

The seven family members escaped the home with their life.

Daniel and Sarah Wright, who own Butter Crust Pizza in Moriarty, heard about the fire and wanted to help.

“We believe in paying it forward, right now were OK, hopefully if it was us someone would help us out,” said Daniel.

On June 2, 50% of their profits will go to Miller's family. Even though the restaurant sales are down from the pandemic, they say this is more important.

“Especially with everything that is going on with COVID-19, and people being out of work, money is tight for a lot of people right now, our business is blessed that we’re open, that we’re able to pay employees,” said Wright.

They are hoping the community comes out support this family during their toughest time.

People can also donate to the family on their GoFundme page.