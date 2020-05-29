Community helps Moriarty family after home catches fire

Brittany Costello
May 29, 2020
Created: May 29, 2020 05:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Moriarty community is stepping up for a family that lost everything in a house fire.
“We were just devastated, devastated watching 23 years go in smoke,” said Shavauna Miller, a woman who lived in the home.
Miller said the home caught fire early Tuesday morning. She said her sister woke her family up just in time. The entire place was engulfed a short time later. They didn’t even have time to grab shoes.
“People are saying ‘what do you need?’ I don’t know, we need everything but I don’t know off the top of my head, you know,” said Miller. “Like I said were just very grateful that we’re alive because it could have been extremely worse.”
The seven family members escaped the home with their life.
Daniel and Sarah Wright, who own Butter Crust Pizza in Moriarty, heard about the fire and wanted to help.
“We believe in paying it forward, right now were OK, hopefully if it was us someone would help us out,” said Daniel.
On June 2, 50% of their profits will go to Miller's family. Even though the restaurant sales are down from the pandemic, they say this is more important.
“Especially with everything that is going on with COVID-19, and people being out of work, money is tight for a lot of people right now, our business is blessed that we’re open, that we’re able to pay employees,” said Wright.
They are hoping the community comes out support this family during their toughest time.
People can also donate to the family on their GoFundme page.
