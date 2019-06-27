Community meeting set for residents near Pine Lodge Fire
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 10:29 AM
ARABELA, N.M. - Fire officials will hold a community meeting tonight for residents living near where the Pine Lodge Fire is burning.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Arabela Fire Station.
Fire officials will be updating the community on the fire that is now 11 percent contained.
So far, the Pine Lodge Fire has burned 12,484 acres. Crews are expecting fire activity to be active in the early part of the day as temperatures increase.
Light precipitation is expected to help moderate fire behavior in the afternoon hours.
NM State Road 246 remains closed from Capitan to Roswell, but local residents will be allowed to access their properties.
