Community members react to OMI funding boost for MMIW cases, expanded research

Gomez has her own private practice and works as a general counsel.

"I started my first case when I was a legal intern, and that was in about 2000 and 2001," said Gomez, who has also worked with tribal government, the FBI, the courts and even jails.

"When we're talking about anthropologists and trying to find old bones, that's just a small step in the overall failure of OMI and that's not based on OMI themselves," Gomez added. "It's about legislation and funding and funding with police officers, so that's where we have to hold our leadership accountable."

"The country as a whole needs to really look after their people," filmmaker Orlando Skidmore said. "Whether the people are your neighbors or are from different backgrounds and have different stories, they're still your neighbors."

Gomez also believes having a DNA database accessible for family members would also seriously help.