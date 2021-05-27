Community pays tribute to mother killed in suspected DWI crash

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A community came together Thursday night to remember a mother who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Cars lined the intersection, up and down Tower and Unser, to honor Janell Katesigwa.
She was remembered as a devoted wife and mother of four.
"This means so much that everybody's out here, supporting us and showing love for her," Dionne Ortega said.
While the community honored Katesigwa, they also aren't forgetting the cause of the crash.
"Don't drink and drive, you know? What's going to happen? It could happen to you, it could happen to any of us," Ortega said.
The driver of the other vehicle has not been charged. Police said she was taken to the hospital following the crash.
