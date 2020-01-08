Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing

"She was a kind person, always had a smile on her face,” Prudencio said. “You can see the love for her kids in her eyes, just the way she talked about them."

Coworkers said Isela’s mother is devastated.

“She’s very heartbroken right now and this family needs all the support they can get,” said Roswell resident, Andrea Ramirez.

Police believe 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira is on the run with his three-year-old son Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Roswell police said they hope to have an arrest warrant by Wednesday night.

The Roswell community held a fundraiser at Anita’s restaurant for 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez Wednesday.

Isela’s loved ones are still in shock of her sudden passing.

Investigators said family members found Isela’s body inside a home at East Forest street Tuesday morning.

“I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe that it was actually happening,” said Isela’s friend, Alyssa Prudencio. “I saw the photos of the house and I was just praying it wasn’t her.”

“Our investigators hope and expect to have an arrest warrant affidavit and soon after an arrest warrant by either today or tonight sometime for our suspect... the boy’s father,” said Todd Wildermuth with Roswell Police Department.

This is Roswell’s first homicide of 2020 within city limits.

Another fundraiser will be held for Isela at Anita’s Restaurant Thursday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m.