Community raises money to provide internet for Roswell family in response to viral photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A photo of a 10-year-old Roswell boy sitting outside his school to use the internet for classwork has gone viral.
Fourth grader Jonathan Endecott said he actually likes being near the school building because it makes his days feel more normal.
Endecott’s family didn’t have internet at their house—until now. With the support of the community, the family was able to get year’s worth of internet through GoFundMe donations.
"It's pretty amazing how fast it went,” said Angel Endecott, Jonathan’s mother. “And I've been telling everyone thank you so much for all the help and support that my son has been getting."
Donors have given more than $28,000 to the cause so far. GoFundMe organizers said they're working with the school district's superintendent to provide more families with internet.
