Family says final goodbyes to murdered Roswell woman, alleged killer still on the run

"She always worried about everybody. It didn't matter if it was the simplest thing, she was there,” Portillo said. “The toughest times, she was there.”

Isela’s mother is grieving in pain, as she struggles to grapple the loss of her only daughter found dead inside her home last Tuesday, as well as the disappearance of her grandson Osiel Ernesto Rico, 3.

"There's no closure for her parents. I mean, she's been with them for 27 years,” Portillo said. “So we might find some closure when he gets his justice, and we see him behind bars and we see Osiel back with his family, but her parents may never find closure to have comfort in their hearts for what happened to their daughter."

The family hasn’t lost hope yet, but has one final message for Rico-Rivera.

“Jorge, if you're seeing this-- you're a jerk. You caused so much pain to the family and you will get your piece."

An Amber Alert was issued for Osiel last Tuesday.

Police believe he is with Rico-Ruvira, who is wanted for Isela’s murder.

The FBI filed an arrest warrant in the case, which will allow agents to arrest Rico-Ruvira wherever he may be hiding.

Investigators said they received a cell phone ping from Mexico.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call authorities at 1-800-457-3463 or dial 911.