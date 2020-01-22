Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash | KOB 4
Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 22, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: January 22, 2020 04:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pair of brothers, who were killed in a head-on crash, were laid to rest Wednesday.

Advertisement

About 2,000 people showed up at Moriarty High School to say goodbye to Pedro and Mateo Sandoval.

"This hit all of us," said Mindie Burch, who spoke at the memorial service.

Burch said Mateo was like a son to her. He played center on the football team, and protected Burch's son, the quarterback.

“They not only had that bond out there, but it just developed into an unbelievable friendship and really – brothers," Burch said.

Rival teams also showed their support for the community.

“Academy came out here,” Burch said. “They were our first game - our first basketball game we played after this. Their parents wore green and the players had their numbers on their socks, and we cannot say thank you enough."

Despite the tragedy, there was a message of gratitude before the funeral procession stretched from Moriarty to Stanley, the teenagers’ home town.

“The community here has been so unbelievably supportive,” Burch said.


