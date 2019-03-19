Community works together to clean up after tornado

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told KOB she suffered a bruised lung from debris that flew through her window during the tornado and hit her chest.

Though it may take the city of Dexter and Hagerman a long time to recover from the damages left behind, Regalado believes it brought the communities closer.

"It did a lot of disaster here, but it brought a community a little bit tighter, a little bit closer, and it was just a great thing to see everybody come together and help out,” Regalado said.