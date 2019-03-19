Community works together to clean up after tornado | KOB 4
Community works together to clean up after tornado

Faith Egbuonu
March 19, 2019 06:17 PM

DEXTER, N.M. — It’s been one week since tornados hit the towns of Dexter and Hagerman, and now the community has been left to pick up the pieces of the aftermath.

Tony Regalado, a Dexter native, recalled the shocking moment he found out the trailer he called home for 8 years blew away.

"It kind of hit me, I'm glad I wasn't home. I’m just lucky and blessed I wasn't home. It wasn't meant for me to be home at that time,” Regalado said.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told KOB she suffered a bruised lung from debris that flew through her window during the tornado and hit her chest.

Though it may take the city of Dexter and Hagerman a long time to recover from the damages left behind, Regalado believes it brought the communities closer.

"It did a lot of disaster here, but it brought a community a little bit tighter, a little bit closer, and it was just a great thing to see everybody come together and help out,” Regalado said.

