Companies face penalties for well violations in New Mexico | KOB 4

Companies face penalties for well violations in New Mexico

Companies face penalties for well violations in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 23, 2022 08:37 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators have issued notices to two companies for violating their permits for wastewater injection wells in southeastern New Mexico.

The Oil Conservation Division said Tuesday that the civil penalties include more than $2 million against XTO Permian Operating for violations at four wells – and $7,200 against Mewbourne Oil Company for violations at one well.

Division officials said the violations undermine their ability to ensure that wastewater disposal wells are properly constructed.

The state updated its guidelines last year following an increase in seismic activity in the Permian Basin that was believed to be associated with injection wells.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Los Lunas
New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Los Lunas
FBI offering $2,000 reward for NE Albuquerque robbery spree suspect
FBI offering $2,000 reward for NE Albuquerque robbery spree suspect
Steve Stucker: Snow, winds to start Wednesday afternoon in New Mexico
Steve Stucker: Snow, winds to start Wednesday afternoon in New Mexico
Pet exotic bird takes up residency at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
Pet exotic bird takes up residency at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden