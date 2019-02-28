Companies flourishing at Spaceport America

John Quinn, the COO of Exos Aerospace, allows customers to use their rocket for scientific research including biomedical testing, searching for cures for cancer.

Quinn has plans to grow and he believes surrounding towns could benefit.

“But, our short-term vision is to have offices in Las Cruces where these rockets are stored and it's an hour trip out to the launch site and we can do it every day if we have to," Quinn said.

Even though Spaceport officials say they've already seen a return on hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, Quinn believes the big returns are still coming.

“I think, down the road, nothing happens overnight, especially in space but down the road, the resident in New Mexico are going to get a nice windfall out of that forethought investment into the Spaceport,” Quinn said.

Weather pending, an Exos Aerospace rocket is supposed to launch from the Spaceport Saturday.

Companies hiring for Spaceport Jobs

Several companies are hiring for positions at the Spaceport.

Albuquerque Business First reports that Science Applications International Corp. has 67 job opportunities, Sol Aero Technologies Corp. has 25 openings and Raytheon has 23 positions that need to be filled.

Click here for the full list compiled by Albuquerque Business First.