Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die

Tammie Brooks, 40, has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death. She is being held at the Hobbs County Detention Center.

Brooks told authorities she was babysitting Zariah Hasheme, Chief Ortolano said.

She said she drove straight work instead of taking Zariah to daycare.

She told police she didn't notice Zariah was in the back seat until she went to the bank in the afternoon.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.