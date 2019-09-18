Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die | KOB 4
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die

Danielle Todesco
September 18, 2019 05:13 PM

HOBBS, N.M.- A two-year-old died died after being left in a vehicle in Hobbs, according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours. 

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Tammie Brooks, 40, has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death. She is being held at the Hobbs County Detention Center.

Brooks told authorities she was babysitting Zariah Hasheme, Chief Ortolano said. 

She said she drove straight work instead of taking Zariah to daycare.

She told police she didn't notice Zariah was in the back seat until she went to the bank in the afternoon.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Created: September 18, 2019 05:13 PM

