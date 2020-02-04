Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far

Megan Abundis
Updated: February 04, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A concerned parent is accusing the Miyamura High School basketball coach of pushing players too far.
The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told KOB 4 that the coach has intimidated students.
“Now it's the basketball coach that has threatened to chase them off the bus and make them walk home, has withheld water, bathroom breaks, even a break or the time to throw up, made our students run for over two hours and taunted them with water,” the parent said.
The parent shared cell phone footage of the coach taunting players with water.
“This coach does not know how to control his temper. A student is going to get hurt or he's going to hurt someone else,” the parent said.
This isn’t the first time a Miyamura athletic coach has come under fire. Former Miyamura head football coach John Roanhaus was charged with burglary and larceny in 2019 for stealing money from his players.
The concerned parent said some of the boys who play on the varsity basketball team also play on the football team.
“Angry, upset, how can something like this happen again?" the parent said.
KOB 4 reached out to both the school district and the coach multiple times but have not heard back.
