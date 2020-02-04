Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far

“This coach does not know how to control his temper. A student is going to get hurt or he's going to hurt someone else,” the parent said.

This isn’t the first time a Miyamura athletic coach has come under fire. Former Miyamura head football coach John Roanhaus was charged with burglary and larceny in 2019 for stealing money from his players.

The concerned parent said some of the boys who play on the varsity basketball team also play on the football team.

“Angry, upset, how can something like this happen again?" the parent said.

KOB 4 reached out to both the school district and the coach multiple times but have not heard back.