Condemned Roswell apartment complex up for sale

Faith Egbuonu
July 19, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M. — The city of Roswell condemned the Town Plaza Apartments earlier this year, because they were in bad shape. Now, they’re up for sale.

Residents have mixed feelings about it.

"The apartment complex is so damaged at this point,” said Madeleine Trevino.

Some believe there’s no point in selling the property.

However, Trevino believes there’s hope.

"If they could repair it, that would be terrific,” Trevino said. “Make it a place for low income families, homeless families."

Community Development Director Bill Morris shares the sentiment.

"We're waiting to see if there is going to be somebody who can come in and buy it for whatever purpose,” Morris said. “Whether it's for affordable housing or market rate housing."

Unfortunately, it won’t be an easy fix.

"It's going to be expensive, because the amount of damage that has been done to the place –the age of the structure,” Morris said. “These are all factors that will go into it."

However, Morris says he’s open to the idea of low income housing, and assisting the homeless, if someone is up for the challenge.

"I think it could be approved, I really do.,” Morris said. “The city would be willing to work with anybody who is honestly trying to fix the problem in an appropriate manner through permits and inspections."

Updated: July 19, 2019 06:56 PM
July 19, 2019

