Congressional candidate Alexis Johnson pleads no contest for refusing to wear mask in public
Congressional candidate Alexis Johnson pleads no contest for refusing to wear mask in public

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 15, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Alexis Johnson, who is running for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat, pleaded no contest after receiving a citation for refusing to wear a mask in public.

Johnson, a republican, made a virtual appearance in court Tuesday to accept the consequences for violating the City of Santa Fe's face mask ordinance.

Johnson was cited while campaigning in the plaza in July.

People who are cited face a $50 fine. 

However, Johnson received a 90 deferral, meaning it won't go on her record if she doesn't have another violation during that time.


