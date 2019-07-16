NM congressional candidate switches races | KOB 4
NM congressional candidate switches races

Marian Camacho
July 16, 2019 06:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A once congressional district 3 candidate is pulling out of that race and moving to another.

Brett Kokinadis has announced he will now run for the district 1 seat currently held by Democrat Deb Haaland. He says it's important to have  strong candidates in each race.

Kokinadis, a longtime Democrat, first made headlines in April when he announced he would run in the district 3 race as a Republican.

The three remaining candidates in the run for Ben Ray Lujan's district 3 seat are current Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna, former CIA operative Valerie Plame, and attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez.

Lujan is running for a seat in the Senate.

