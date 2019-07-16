NM congressional candidate switches races
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A once congressional district 3 candidate is pulling out of that race and moving to another.
Brett Kokinadis has announced he will now run for the district 1 seat currently held by Democrat Deb Haaland. He says it's important to have strong candidates in each race.
Kokinadis, a longtime Democrat, first made headlines in April when he announced he would run in the district 3 race as a Republican.
The three remaining candidates in the run for Ben Ray Lujan's district 3 seat are current Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna, former CIA operative Valerie Plame, and attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Lujan is running for a seat in the Senate.
